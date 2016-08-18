BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Have A Whole Lot Of Feelings About This Sorority’s Recruitment Video

news / viral

People Have A Whole Lot Of Feelings About This Sorority’s Recruitment Video

People don't really know what's going on but they sure don't like it.

By Rachael Krishna and Ben Henry

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Ben Henry

Ben Henry

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on August 18, 2016, at 12:07 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, the University of Texas at Austin's Greek life page uploaded a series of videos showing sororities performing their traditional "door stack" – where sorority members pile up at the door of their house to welcome new recruits.

Instagram: @utaustinsfl

A video that gained particular attention was one from the University's Alpha Delta Pi chapter. The original video has been taken down, but you can watch a copy below.

Scariest shit I've ever seen on twitter
ITSBIZKIT @itsbizkit

Scariest shit I've ever seen on twitter

Reply Retweet Favorite

At this point, Twitter users began criticising the sorority for the lack of diversity displayed in the video.

twitter.com
twitter.com
ADVERTISEMENT
twitter.com

The video was quickly picked up by other Twitter users who expressed a mix of bemusement and anger at the video — which has now been retweeted almost 40,000 times on just one particular account.

twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Some people were just scared of the idea of door-stacking altogether.

twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Sara Kennedy, manager of communications for the University of Texas, told BuzzFeed News that diversity was a major focus for the school.

She explained that while sororities are not considered part of the academic or administrative unit of the college, the university's staff are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment and extending this mentality to their student body.

"All our staff are directly and actively engaged in promoting and creating a welcoming and inclusive environment, working with our students through development and leadership programming, advising, and organizational support" she said.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Alpha Delta Pi and its University of Texas chapter for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT