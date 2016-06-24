Britain Has Left The EU And People Around The World Find It Hilarious
This will be updated as countries wake up to discover Britain is leaving the EU.
The United Kingdom on Thursday voted to leave the European Union in a historic referendum that led Prime Minister David Cameron to announce his resignation. Across Europe and the world, people reacted with a mix of shock and glee.
Japan
The top post on Yahoo Japan is a list stating how Brexit could affect the Premier League.
Spain
Kenya
Russia
Australia
France
Teens in France are particularly interested in the effect Brexit is going to have on Asos prices.
Ireland
South Africa
Nigeria
Egypt
United States
Canada
Netherlands
Dutch teens Have also created a Facebook group to organize putting flowers by the British embassy.
This article featues contributions from Monica Mark, Jina Moore, Sara Yasin, Victor Stepanov, Jessica Simeone, Andre Borges, Anna Dushime, Brad Esposito, Claire Moses, Eimi Yamamitsu, Guillermo del Palacio, Jules Darmanin, Dani Beck, and Jennifer Padjemi.
