Britain Has Left The EU And People Around The World Find It Hilarious

world

Britain Has Left The EU And People Around The World Find It Hilarious

This will be updated as countries wake up to discover Britain is leaving the EU.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 24, 2016, at 7:18 a.m. ET

The United Kingdom on Thursday voted to leave the European Union in a historic referendum that led Prime Minister David Cameron to announce his resignation. Across Europe and the world, people reacted with a mix of shock and glee.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Japan

Japan
&quot;The U.K. is going to be independent from the EU. So when will you be independent from your parents?&quot;
twitter.com

"The U.K. is going to be independent from the EU. So when will you be independent from your parents?"

“Now that Cameron has resigned, the PM Boris Johnson and President Donald Trump pair is becoming more real…&quot;
twitter.com

“Now that Cameron has resigned, the PM Boris Johnson and President Donald Trump pair is becoming more real…"

The top post on Yahoo Japan is a list stating how Brexit could affect the Premier League.

Spain

Spain is due to have a general election this Sunday. Pablo Iglesias, the leader of the left-wing political party Podemos, tweeted, &quot;Sad day for Europe. We must change our course. Nobody would want to leave a fair and solidary Europe. We have to change Europe.&quot;
twitter.com

Spain is due to have a general election this Sunday. Pablo Iglesias, the leader of the left-wing political party Podemos, tweeted, "Sad day for Europe. We must change our course. Nobody would want to leave a fair and solidary Europe. We have to change Europe."

&quot;I don’t know, but maybe people who were not able to predict the result of Brexit should not try to predict its consequences.&quot;
twitter.com

"I don’t know, but maybe people who were not able to predict the result of Brexit should not try to predict its consequences."

&quot;Today I’m bringing my little packages of Iberian ham to the office so they can see what they’ll miss.&quot;
twitter.com

"Today I’m bringing my little packages of Iberian ham to the office so they can see what they’ll miss."

&quot;Lets talk about the fundamental issues: I will still be able to download Doctor Who and Sherlock without any trouble, right?&quot;
twitter.com

"Lets talk about the fundamental issues: I will still be able to download Doctor Who and Sherlock without any trouble, right?"

Remember Europe? This is it now, feel old yet?
BuzzFeed España @BuzzFeedEspana

Remember Europe? This is it now, feel old yet?

twitter.com

Thanks, guys...

Germany

&quot;Why don&#x27;t we build a moat around the U.K.? Oh wait…&quot;
twitter.com

"Why don't we build a moat around the U.K.? Oh wait…"

&quot;Where is Daenerys on her dragon when you need her?&quot;
twitter.com

"Where is Daenerys on her dragon when you need her?"

&quot;My ninth-grade class asks if they still have to learn English.&quot;
twitter.com

"My ninth-grade class asks if they still have to learn English."

&quot;Who are we gonna laugh about now during Eurovision?&quot;
twitter.com

"Who are we gonna laugh about now during Eurovision?"

facebook.com

Kenya

twitter.com
Russia

&quot;Because Britain is now strong and independent, they have a cat as a prime minister now.&quot;
twitter.com

"Because Britain is now strong and independent, they have a cat as a prime minister now."

Есть и хорошие новости! Жизнь для российских чиновников и олигархов, а также обучение для их детей станет дешевле из-за падения фунта!
Илья Варламов @varlamov

Есть и хорошие новости! Жизнь для российских чиновников и олигархов, а также обучение для их детей станет дешевле из-за падения фунта!

twitter.com

"Good news is the lives of Russian politicians and oligarchs and the cost of tuition for their children is going to be way lower because of the pound falling."

&quot;Britain is moving from the EU and you can’t even move out of your parents place.&quot;
twitter.com

"Britain is moving from the EU and you can’t even move out of your parents place."

&quot;Second referendum in the EU where Putin wins. And they say our propaganda is not effective. It is effective.&quot;
twitter.com

"Second referendum in the EU where Putin wins. And they say our propaganda is not effective. It is effective."

India

twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com

Australia

twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
France

&quot;They pissed us off to get in, now they piss us off to get out: British people are the cats of Europe.&quot;
twitter.com

"They pissed us off to get in, now they piss us off to get out: British people are the cats of Europe."

&quot;I feel like it’s going to cost us a bunch to refill that bloody tunnel.&quot;
twitter.com

"I feel like it’s going to cost us a bunch to refill that bloody tunnel."

&quot;Selling a box of Twinings, almost full. Taking offers.&quot;
twitter.com

"Selling a box of Twinings, almost full. Taking offers."

Teens in France are particularly interested in the effect Brexit is going to have on Asos prices.

&quot;Ok, so let’s talk straight. Is the Brexit will have an impact on the Asos shipping prices? … How do you mean, i’m shallow?!..&quot;
twitter.com

"Ok, so let’s talk straight. Is the Brexit will have an impact on the Asos shipping prices? … How do you mean, i’m shallow?!.."

&quot;The advantage with the Brexit, it’s that Asos, Dr Martens and Creepers will be cheaper!&quot;
twitter.com

"The advantage with the Brexit, it’s that Asos, Dr Martens and Creepers will be cheaper!"

Ireland

Twitter: @https://twitter.com/
david cameron's #brexit speech
PatrickJuicePlus+ @PrayForPatrick

david cameron's #brexit speech

twitter.com
twitter.com

South Africa

Twitter: @SasTheScientist
twitter.com

Nigeria

twitter.com
Twitter: @Ope__

Egypt

Twitter: @https://twitter.com/

United States

Twitter: @https://twitter.com/
Twitter: @BarstoolNate
Here's your stock market preview for Friday...#Brexit
Brian Bledsoe @BrianBledsoe

Here's your stock market preview for Friday...#Brexit

twitter.com

Canada

twitter.com
Twitter: @cciccone
twitter.com

Netherlands

Twitter: @BBCMatthewPrice
&quot;What can you expect from a country who drive on the left hand side and fry mars bars.&quot;
Twitter: @https://twitter.com/

"What can you expect from a country who drive on the left hand side and fry mars bars."

Dutch teens Have also created a Facebook group to organize putting flowers by the British embassy.

Facebook: events

This article featues contributions from Monica Mark, Jina Moore, Sara Yasin, Victor Stepanov, Jessica Simeone, Andre Borges, Anna Dushime, Brad Esposito, Claire Moses, Eimi Yamamitsu, Guillermo del Palacio, Jules Darmanin, Dani Beck, and Jennifer Padjemi.

