Fans Of An Actor In "It" And "Stranger Things" Are Worried He Is Being Sexualized By People

"It’s so disgusting and I would feel terrible if someone said that to me," said one member about the sexualization of the It cast. The group agreed.

"We're around their age," another said. "I don't like it or think it's acceptable at all! Neither does Finn. Many kids use the excuse that it's funny and they're the same age but it's still weird."

Members clarified that they ship "Fack" as a friendship, though some find this uncomfortable, while others ship "Reddie," but because it's between two fictional characters, it's different.

One member of the group said that two characters in It, Bev and Bill, kiss at the end of the film and this has not been described as sexualizing the characters, so they wondered why "Reddie" has been.

While the group chat has only been around for about a month, many members in it have previously stanned for YouTubers and One Direction members. They plan to keep the fandom going for the next It film in 2019. The group describe themselves as a family.

"I don't think we're friends because of It," a member said. "We're friends because we get along so well."