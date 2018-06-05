Kelly Marie Tran Has Deleted Her Instagram Following Months Of Harassment

Kelly Marie Tran has deleted all the posts off her Instagram due to months of harassment she has received for her character Rose in #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ipxdbDH30C

Some people believed this was because of the harassment she received for her role as Rose Tico in The Last Jedi .

kelly marie tran literally posted nothing but cute positive daily posts and y’all dudebro gremlins harassed her so much you drove her off insta. fuck all y’all for thinking you can just comment your uninvited opinion about rose on a post that has nothing to do with it

Screenshots of the now-deleted abuse have been shared across the internet over the past few months to show what Tran was receiving on her Instagram.

And when the news broke that the comments might have led to her deleting the account, fans rushed to support her.

kelly marie tran was the kindest and loveliest person in the entire cast and she was so Fucking Excited to be part of such a huge franchise and take a step forward for all (!!southeast!!) asian women in media and yall decide to shit on her and take her for granted and im TIRED!!!

first y’all made daisy ridley delete her instagram and now all of kelly marie tran’s ig posts are gone, im truly going to fight every single one of you

This isn't the first time a Star Wars star has exited social media due to fan abuse. Last year, Daisy Ridley deleted her accounts, saying she found the platforms bad for her mental health.

Ridley had come to international attention thanks to the franchise, but her key role in both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi brought accusations that the new films were propaganda from a "social justice warrior," and that Ridley's character Rey was a Mary Sue — an overly perfect character inserted into the story by creators to serve an unrealistic purpose.

Ridley has shot down these claims as sexist, but they continued to be applied to her during the following film, The Last Jedi.