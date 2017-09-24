On Sunday, German party the AfD was predicted to come third in Germany's federal elections. It will be the first time a nationalist party has held such a huge percentage of seats in Germany's parliament since the Nazis more than a half-century ago.

Throughout the past few years, the rising alt-right movement in Germany has begun to adopt the phrase "Wir sind das Volk" ("We are the people") — with those using it defining themselves as anti-immigrant.

The phrase is most commonly associated with the Monday demonstrations, a series of protests between 1989 and 1991 in which the population of East Germany demanded the government listen to voices and bring down the wall.

The term "Volk" was also heavily used by Nazis to push the idea of one nation and race.