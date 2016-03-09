BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Is A Perfect Example Of How Not To Restore An Old Castle

world

This Is A Perfect Example Of How Not To Restore An Old Castle

It's...different.

By Rachael Krishna and Guillermo del Palacio

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed Staff

Headshot of Guillermo del Palacio

Guillermo del Palacio

Redactor de BuzzFeed, España

Posted on March 9, 2016, at 11:41 a.m. ET

El Castillo de Matrera is an ancient Moorish castle in Cadiz, Spain. It was built in the ninth century and is a national monument.

Leandro Hair / Via manuelcabelloyesperanzaizquierdo.blogspot.co.uk

Last week the castle underwent restoration in an attempt to return it to its former glory.

Leandro Hair / Via manuelcabelloyesperanzaizquierdo.blogspot.co.uk

This was the result.

archilovers.com / Via archilovers.com

😐

http://manuelcabelloyesperanzaizquierdo.blogspot.co.uk/2012/04/el-castillo-de-matrera-en-villamartin.html
http://www.archilovers.com/projects/173151/restoration-of-matrera-castle.html
ADVERTISEMENT

People on Twitter have been expressing their dislike of the building's redevelopment.

El castillo de Matrera (Cádiz) antes y después de su restauración. Menuda chapuza...
Cocretiño @MisterCocreto

El castillo de Matrera (Cádiz) antes y después de su restauración. Menuda chapuza...

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Matrera castle (Cádiz) before and after its restoration. What a blunder."

Castillo de Matrera, Cádiz, siglo XIII. Cuando llamas a los albañiles en lugar de a los restauradores
λŁやれλ 〆 @KdeKyurem

Castillo de Matrera, Cádiz, siglo XIII. Cuando llamas a los albañiles en lugar de a los restauradores

Reply Retweet Favorite

Matrera Castle, Cádiz, XIII century. [This is what happens] when you call construction workers instead of restorers.

Qué mierda han hecho en el castillo de Matrera en Cádiz?? 😂😂😂😂 y nos sorprendimos con el Ecce Homo? 😂😂😂😂
Estefi @chefidiaz

Qué mierda han hecho en el castillo de Matrera en Cádiz?? 😂😂😂😂 y nos sorprendimos con el Ecce Homo? 😂😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

"What the shit have they done to Matrera castle in Cádiz?? And we were surprised by Ecce Homo [the Spanish painting botched when restored by a member of the public]?"

The architect behind the project, Carlos Quevado, told La Sexta his aim was to show what the castle would have looked like when originally built.

Carlos Quevedo Rojas / Via archilovers.com

However Spain's cultural heritage organization Hispanianostra responded by calling the project "absolutely terrible."

"No words are needed, you just need to look at the photographs," the organization said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT