This Actor Has Decided To Use Her Own Accent For A Huge Role And People Are Excited

This Actor Has Decided To Use Her Own Accent For A Huge Role And People Are Excited

"This made me cry."

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on May 22, 2017, at 6:55 a.m. ET

Last week, CBS released a teaser trailer for Star Trek: Discovery.

The trailer was immediately praised, with focus on Michelle Yeoh's and Sonequa Martin-Green's roles.

Okay. This made me cry. Because powerful women. Because the old Enterprise theme song. And the visuals are gorgeous…
❄️The Winter Snake @SherylKee

Okay. This made me cry. Because powerful women. Because the old Enterprise theme song. And the visuals are gorgeous… https://t.co/9JIq3gNCJX

wow I love my space mothers
drea 🌠 @colectivovacio

wow I love my space mothers https://t.co/MmwuTRWMgE

This Star Trek Discovery image of Sonequa Martin & Michelle Yeoh has watered my crops, moisturized my skin, rejuven…
Clara Mae @ubeempress

This Star Trek Discovery image of Sonequa Martin &amp; Michelle Yeoh has watered my crops, moisturized my skin, rejuven… https://t.co/d9c5uSkbpm

Fans were also hugely excited to hear Yeoh speak in her own accent. Yeoh was born in Malaysia and is of Chinese-Malay descent.

HEARING MICHELLE YEOH SPEAK WITH A SG/MALAYSIAN ACCENT WHY AM I EXCITED
wen @SAAVlK

HEARING MICHELLE YEOH SPEAK WITH A SG/MALAYSIAN ACCENT WHY AM I EXCITED

Michelle Yeoh has an accent, yes. And I would gladly put her up against any of your current vanilla faves in Hollyw…
Rebecca Theodore @FilmFatale_NYC

Michelle Yeoh has an accent, yes. And I would gladly put her up against any of your current vanilla faves in Hollyw… https://t.co/4gMRV7d5f9

For many, Yeoh's own accent just added to the diversity of casting.

I mean, I'm not even a huge Star Trek fan but Michelle Yeoh is giving orders and still has her accent and I'm BAWLING all over my keyboard!?
shing yin khor @sawdustbear

I mean, I'm not even a huge Star Trek fan but Michelle Yeoh is giving orders and still has her accent and I'm BAWLING all over my keyboard!?

I also love Michelle Yeoh's accent. This is progress. Reminds me of the Diego Luna fan story that went viral. #StarTrekDiscovery
Nancy Wang Yuen @nancywyuen

I also love Michelle Yeoh's accent. This is progress. Reminds me of the Diego Luna fan story that went viral. #StarTrekDiscovery

On Friday, writer Swapna Krishna wrote about how hearing Yeoh use her own accent made her emotional as she saw someone like her family portrayed on screen.

The article hit home for a number of people.

More tears!
Lea Salonga @MsLeaSalonga

More tears! https://t.co/YBbzfCwXao

ADORE this piece from @skrishna on the importance of Michelle Yeoh's accent in the Star Trek Discovery trailer
Preeti Chhibber🌀 @runwithskizzers

ADORE this piece from @skrishna on the importance of Michelle Yeoh's accent in the Star Trek Discovery trailer https://t.co/wxwoQnGwik

Shortly after it was published, Yeoh responded to the article, saying it was a conscious decision and thanking fans for their support for the show.

Her response provoked even more praise for her portrayal.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Yeoh's reps for further comment.

