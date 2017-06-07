People Are Sharing Images In Solidarity After The Attacks In Iran
At least 12 people were killed, according to local media reports.
On Wednesday morning, gunmen attacked the Iranian parliament and a symbolic shrine in the Iranian capital, Tehran.
Following the news of the attacks, Iranians have been posting messages of support online to show they stand together against terrorism.
The hashtag, #در_کنار_همیم — meaning "we are together" in Farsi — appeared across social media, along with images and messages of support.
Hours after the incidents, ISIS claimed responsibility for the rare attack on the Iranian capital.
The situation lasted for more than three hours, before Iranian media reported it was over, with at least 12 dead.
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
