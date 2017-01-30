This Is Why People Are Sharing Dr. Seuss Cartoons In Response To The Refugee Ban
"This could have been drawn yesterday,"
A set of Dr. Seuss cartoons published during World War Two are being shared on social media, thanks to their parallels with current American policy.
Users have singled out one cartoon from 1941 – drawn by the American cartoonist in response to America's failure to help Jews fleeing Nazi Germany – in light of Donald Trump's recent refugee ban.
Since Trump's inauguration, people have been sharing a selection of political cartoons drawn by Dr. Seuss, real name Theodore Geisel, in reaction to Trump's repeated use of the phrase "America first."
The drawings also depict America either ignoring or being sympathetic to extreme right-wing beliefs.
People sharing the cartoons argue that the resemblance between the situations portrayed in the drawings and Trump's policies is a warning that America is repeating its historical mistakes.
