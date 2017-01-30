BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Is Why People Are Sharing Dr. Seuss Cartoons In Response To The Refugee Ban

news

This Is Why People Are Sharing Dr. Seuss Cartoons In Response To The Refugee Ban

"This could have been drawn yesterday,"

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 30, 2017, at 7:17 a.m. ET

A set of Dr. Seuss cartoons published during World War Two are being shared on social media, thanks to their parallels with current American policy.

1941 Dr. Seuss cartoon criticizing America's stance on denying Jews safe haven. Recognize the T-shirt slogan?
Gideon Glick @gidglick

1941 Dr. Seuss cartoon criticizing America's stance on denying Jews safe haven. Recognize the T-shirt slogan?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Users have singled out one cartoon from 1941 – drawn by the American cartoonist in response to America's failure to help Jews fleeing Nazi Germany – in light of Donald Trump's recent refugee ban.

A Dr Seuss cartoon from 1941. This could have been drawn yesterday...#TrumpBan
Oliver Koch @okoch

A Dr Seuss cartoon from 1941. This could have been drawn yesterday...#TrumpBan

Reply Retweet Favorite

During World War Two, Dr. Seuss drew political cartoons that were highly critical of Hitler, Mussolini, and US isolationists. Later in the war he produced cartoons and informative films for the US Armed Forces. Some of his work during the period, including his depiction of the Japanese, has been criticized by modern commentators.

Since Trump's inauguration, people have been sharing a selection of political cartoons drawn by Dr. Seuss, real name Theodore Geisel, in reaction to Trump's repeated use of the phrase "America first."

Dr. Seuss, 1941.
Andrew Stroehlein @astroehlein

Dr. Seuss, 1941.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The drawings also depict America either ignoring or being sympathetic to extreme right-wing beliefs.

#AmericaFirst, courtesy of #DrSeuss. Know your history. Don't repeat it.
Matt Moore @Guerrillascribe

#AmericaFirst, courtesy of #DrSeuss. Know your history. Don't repeat it.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People sharing the cartoons argue that the resemblance between the situations portrayed in the drawings and Trump's policies is a warning that America is repeating its historical mistakes.

It's funny* how Dr. Seuss' old political cartoon, from the late30s/early 40s, is 100% relevant for today. *terrify… https://t.co/hLzc1FQzvF
🦄Nasty Woman Liz🥄 @TheLizLincoln

It's funny* how Dr. Seuss' old political cartoon, from the late30s/early 40s, is 100% relevant for today. *terrify… https://t.co/hLzc1FQzvF

Reply Retweet Favorite
Dr Seuss responded to America First, the first time around.
ian bremmer @ianbremmer

Dr Seuss responded to America First, the first time around.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT