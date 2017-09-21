BuzzFeed News

A Woman Has Been Photoshopped To Meet Ridiculous Body Standards, Again

"Can you make sure we can see her face AND her ass?'

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on September 21, 2017, at 6:12 a.m. ET

On Monday, Warner Bros. released the poster for the rebooted Tomb Raider film, starring Alicia Vikander as the main character, Lara Croft.

Her legend begins. #TombRaider, in theaters March 2018.
Tomb Raider @TombRaiderMovie

Her legend begins. #TombRaider, in theaters March 2018.

However, soon after the poster was released, people began noticing something strange about it.

@TombRaiderMovie @frontastic Is it just me or is her neck all wrong?
Sarah Cullen @sfdcullen

@TombRaiderMovie @frontastic Is it just me or is her neck all wrong?

What's up with her neck?

@TombRaiderMovie
Dobloz @Dobloz

@TombRaiderMovie

For comparison, Vikander's own neck vs. the poster neck.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images, Warner Bros/ Tomb Raider
The poster went viral. People offered their humorous suggestions for alterations to the picture.

@TombRaiderMovie fixed the neck for you
Richard Cook @cookywook

@TombRaiderMovie fixed the neck for you

And just tried to work out what the hell was going on.

'No, can you make sure we can see her face AND her ass?'
WolfSkullJack @Harvey_Art

'No, can you make sure we can see her face AND her ass?'

@Harvey_Art @Ebicentre Here's hoping we finally find out how she created Boba Fett.
RazörFist @RAZ0RFIST

@Harvey_Art @Ebicentre Here's hoping we finally find out how she created Boba Fett.

The new #TombRaider poster actually stays very true to the *original* game but you fake fans wouldn't know that, wo… https://t.co/xXUeP8XDmX
Ebeeto @Ebeeto

The new #TombRaider poster actually stays very true to the *original* game but you fake fans wouldn't know that, wo… https://t.co/xXUeP8XDmX

And tried to fix it.

Twitter: @duksarts

Ffs.

I'd watch this.
Black Girl Nerds @BlackGirlNerds

I'd watch this.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.

