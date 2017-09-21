A Woman Has Been Photoshopped To Meet Ridiculous Body Standards, Again
"Can you make sure we can see her face AND her ass?'
On Monday, Warner Bros. released the poster for the rebooted Tomb Raider film, starring Alicia Vikander as the main character, Lara Croft.
However, soon after the poster was released, people began noticing something strange about it.
What's up with her neck?
For comparison, Vikander's own neck vs. the poster neck.
The poster went viral. People offered their humorous suggestions for alterations to the picture.
And just tried to work out what the hell was going on.
And tried to fix it.
Ffs.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.
