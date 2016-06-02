People Are Outraged At These Images Of Teachers Having Their Hair Forcibly Cut By Protesters
Mexico's education secretary says those involved will be punished.
Twitter users are sharing images of young protesters in Mexico cutting the hair of older women because of their refusal to join their strike.
The protesters are believed to be part of Mexico's National Confederation of Education Workers (CNTE). The protest last weekend was one of many since Mexico's president introduced education reforms in 2013.
According to the BBC, a group of 14 teachers who defied the strike were forced to walk barefoot through the town of Comitan, in the state of Chiapas, with signs implying they were traitors. Some also had their heads shaved in front of crowds.
Angry Twitter users have been sharing photos and videos of the teachers, criticizing the aggressive treatment of them.
Mexico's Education Secretary Aurelio Nuno said those responsible for the humiliation will be punished.
