People Are Making Prisons On "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp"

People Are Making Prisons On "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp"

None of you can be trusted to keep anything pure.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 27, 2017, at 6:55 a.m. ET

Last week, Nintendo released the latest Animal Crossing game, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is here! Have you started growing your campsite yet? #PocketCamp
Isabelle @animalcrossing

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is here! Have you started growing your campsite yet? #PocketCamp

If you haven't played it yet, basically you build an outdoors camp and invite characters to come and hang at your campsite and go and visit theirs. It's super cute and wholesome.

goodbye twitter, I’m getting all my validation from animal crossing now
nick denbow @nickdenbow11

goodbye twitter, I’m getting all my validation from animal crossing now

However, it appears that people have diverted from the pure tone of the game and started building prisons.

i raise you a random friend of mine building Pocket Camp Prison #AnimalCrossingPocketCamp #AnimalCrossing
h-hewwo..? 🎀 @zobbaq

i raise you a random friend of mine building Pocket Camp Prison #AnimalCrossingPocketCamp #AnimalCrossing

Yep. Actually imprisoning other campers.

People appear to be crafting the prisons from the white lattice wall option, and then, if feeling generous, adding beds, chairs, and sinks.

i love animal crossing &lt;3
luna @closetedcorpse

i love animal crossing &lt;3

But guys.

happy inmates make a happy warden, loving animal crossing prison camp
radstunts @radstunts

happy inmates make a happy warden, loving animal crossing prison camp

ANIMAL CROSSING PRO TIP: - Build an animal jail - Do not feed them - Eventually they’ll “cooperate” and tell you… https://t.co/VVgLsc4YYs
Brian Altano @agentbizzle

ANIMAL CROSSING PRO TIP: - Build an animal jail - Do not feed them - Eventually they’ll “cooperate” and tell you… https://t.co/VVgLsc4YYs

No.

Yall better not piss me off in Animal Crossing or y’all might end up in prison 😤
🦌Jericho ho ho🎅🏾 @Jpala17

Yall better not piss me off in Animal Crossing or y’all might end up in prison 😤

@Jpala17 is making his animal crossing camp into a prison and I’m SCREAMING💀💀💀
🎄Merry Perri🎄 @perriwinkle913

@Jpala17 is making his animal crossing camp into a prison and I’m SCREAMING💀💀💀

Other people have leisure camps, @Swery65 has prison camp! 🏢👮‍♂️🙀 #AnimalCrossingPocketCamp #AnimalCrossing
Lumi 🖋️🐰☕️ @Lewmzi

Other people have leisure camps, @Swery65 has prison camp! 🏢👮‍♂️🙀 #AnimalCrossingPocketCamp #AnimalCrossing

This is suppose to be a nice game.

どうぶつの森で刑務所作る遊びは良くないと思います。
どらごん【川崎ラビット】 @kawarabi_Dragon

どうぶつの森で刑務所作る遊びは良くないと思います。

So I just met guy fieri on animal crossing and he definitely had a jail in his camper
sheridan 💜 @sheridonut

So I just met guy fieri on animal crossing and he definitely had a jail in his camper

Okay, actually imprisoning Tom Nook is fine.

Animal Crossing #PocketCamp lets you fulfill all of your dreams
🎄 Doug the Halls 🎄 @DouggernaughtTV

Animal Crossing #PocketCamp lets you fulfill all of your dreams

Good work.

I VISITED SOMEONE’S ANIMAL CROSSING CAMPSITE AND THEY HAVE TOM NOOK IN PRISON WITH POSTED GUARDS IM SCREAMING
🍁🦃Devon🦃🍁 @DrJohnHWatson

I VISITED SOMEONE’S ANIMAL CROSSING CAMPSITE AND THEY HAVE TOM NOOK IN PRISON WITH POSTED GUARDS IM SCREAMING

