People Are Making Prisons On "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp"
None of you can be trusted to keep anything pure.
Last week, Nintendo released the latest Animal Crossing game, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.
If you haven't played it yet, basically you build an outdoors camp and invite characters to come and hang at your campsite and go and visit theirs. It's super cute and wholesome.
However, it appears that people have diverted from the pure tone of the game and started building prisons.
Yep. Actually imprisoning other campers.
People appear to be crafting the prisons from the white lattice wall option, and then, if feeling generous, adding beds, chairs, and sinks.
But guys.
No.
This is suppose to be a nice game.
Okay, actually imprisoning Tom Nook is fine.
Good work.
