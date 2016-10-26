BuzzFeed News

People Are Losing It Over This Photo Of Someone's Legs

People Are Losing It Over This Photo Of Someone's Legs

When you see it.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Last updated on October 26, 2016, at 2:39 p.m. ET

Posted on October 26, 2016, at 9:07 a.m. ET

On Monday, Instagram user Hunter Culverhouse shared this mind-bending photo of their legs to their Instagram account.

Hunter Culverhouse

People were instantly confused by the photo (which had been taken down by Wednesday afternoon).

Why are these legs so shiny?

Spoiler alert: It's not oil, it's white marks.

The picture was picked up by Twitter accounts, who helped spread the hysteria.

Once you see it you can't unsee it
bree @msbreeezyyy

Once you see it you can't unsee it

are these legs shiny and oily or are they legs with white paint on them
kayden 🌹 @kingkayden

are these legs shiny and oily or are they legs with white paint on them

Some people were confused.

Then amazed.

Twitter: @msbreeezyyy

Then also kinda mad that the illusion had been spoiled for them.

Once you realize that the legs aren't shiny &amp; it's just paint.. you can never see the shiny legs ever again smh
Real Housewife of VA @Briiseppe

Once you realize that the legs aren't shiny &amp; it's just paint.. you can never see the shiny legs ever again smh

Maybe keep this one a secret if you know...

This is so fried!! They were pure shiny legs until I read the caption and now they're just legs with white paint on…
ANNEKA. @anneka_mccarthy

This is so fried!! They were pure shiny legs until I read the caption and now they're just legs with white paint on… https://t.co/271FIuLKWC

UPDATE

Culverhouse said the whole thing was sort of an accident.

"I was finishing off some art homework and had some white paint left on my brush and just decided to draw random lines, I had no intentions of making it look shiny," Culverhouse told BuzzFeed News.

