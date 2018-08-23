BuzzFeed News

August 23, 2018

People Are Losing It Over This "Johnny Johnny" And "Baby Shark" Video Mashup

Two of the creepiest, but also the best, videos on the internet.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on August 23, 2018, at 12:53 p.m. ET

Over the past week, a video of a baby and man dancing to a children's nursery rhyme has gone viral.

i’m losing my fucking mind
♊︎ @b6ner

The lyrics to the rhyme, known as "Johnny Johnny Yes Papa," has been a meme for years and is most commonly associated with autogenerated YouTube cartoons. Videos of it have been floating around since 2009.

The rhyme itself has been around for ages and is particularly popular in South Asia.

Since then it has become part of internet lore. There's a whole subreddit devoted to versions of the song and similar videos.

Last year, similar videos were accused of spreading upsetting and troubling messages to children via YouTube.

This version of the rhyme that went viral this week was lifted from a YouTube page called "BillionSurpriseToys." The page appears to publish hundreds of videos of similar content. However, it appears to have taken down the viral video.

Most of the videos, which rack up millions of views, feature similar elements and generic animation. Several versions of "Johnny Johnny Yes Papa" exist on the page, as well as other nonsense songs.

BuzzFeed News reached out to the parent company of the channel, We Bros Media, for comment.

The music from the video is from another viral video, "Baby Shark," which is also made by a company that mass-produces YouTube videos for kids. This one, called Smart Study, is based in South Korea.

The video has reminded people how much they love the "Johnny Johnny" rhyme.

me during sex: hurt me them: Johnny eating sugar? me: wait- them: telling lies? me: no papa
M*tt Tr*han @newhandleguys

Twitter is trying to break me I swear. Just on the verge of getting Dr Alex's oòooòiìiiiì out of my head and then you throw this shite at me https://t.co/lFEcgeAyYY
lou @lou_tredaway

national anthem - old as shit - written by a racist - way fuckin overplayed - not catchy at all johnny johnny yes papa - fucking slaps - catchy as hell -teaches children not to eat sugar without asking their parents
the young pope @emmjolras

johnny johnny yes papa 😜 👊/||\_ _/¯ ¯\_ eating sugar no papa 👋 \ 😳 || \_ _/¯ ¯\_
sav has a dnp shrine @spaceyhoweIl

But the remix has proved to be popular too!

you ever just sit with your friends havin a good time and then the fucking johnny johnny yes papa/ baby shark mashup pops up in your fucking head and the next thing you know you’re singing ‘eating do do do do do do eating do do do do do eating sugar’
𝒾𝑔: @𝓀𝒾𝑒𝓇𝓈𝓉𝒸𝓃 @kierstenlynthia

@L_Ankney5 @wongnicole8 @b6ner @GravenZach @austin_callahan
Starburns @connorfriend

@b6ner @xKnowlesyy Is this a remix of what I think it is.... That stint of creasing at proper fucked nursery rhymes is something i miss!
LIQUIDMETAL @L1QU1DM3T4L

Or not.

johnny johnny yes papa videos r the scariest things on youtube who is making them
sunny 🐰 @zemurian

johnny johnny yes papa x baby shark is actually my worse night mare huh https://t.co/8iDV8OFEnF
𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐞 40 @bloomfinn

Whoever had the bright idea of mixing 'Johnny Johnny Yes Papa' with 'Baby Shark' is a damn monster
Kerr Salvador IV @ArkiKnight

