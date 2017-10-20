People Are Dragging This Cartoon That Has A Problem With Girls Being Let Into The Scouts
"This but unironically."
Earlier this month, it was announced that the Boy Scouts of America would begin admitting girls into the Cub Scouts starting in 2018.
In response to the news, the Augusta Chronicle's Rick McKee published a cartoon on the topic. The cartoon depicts one child labeled "Then: Boy Scout" and another child labeled "Now: Gender Neutral Non-Binary-Identity Person Scout."
The cartoon confused people, and went viral. They couldn't work out if "Gender Neutral Non-Binary-Identity Person Scout" was supposed to be a bad thing.
Some people started suggesting edits for the cartoon.
It got weird.
Other posts pointed out that the Girl Scouts, who have voiced concerns over the boy Scouts' announcement, have welcomed trans people for years.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Augusta Chronicle for comment.
