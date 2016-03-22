People In Brussels Are Covering The City In Messages Of Peace
"Pray for Belgium."
People are writing messages of positivity and solidarity on the streets of Brussels with chalk after Tuesday morning's bombings.
The messages cover the ground near the Place de la Bours, home of Belgium's stock exchange.
Some of them read: "Islam: it's not terorism [sic]" and "Let's take back control of our world."
Belgian authorities said there are "many dead and many injured" following attacks at Brussels' main airport and Maelbeek metro station.
