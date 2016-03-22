BuzzFeed News

People In Brussels Are Covering The City In Messages Of Peace

People In Brussels Are Covering The City In Messages Of Peace

"Pray for Belgium."

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 22, 2016, at 9:41 a.m. ET

People are writing messages of positivity and solidarity on the streets of Brussels with chalk after Tuesday morning's bombings.

Beursplein #Brussel Place de la Bourse #Bruxelles. Muisstil. Silence. #Brussels
Dirk Jacobs @DirkJacobs71

Beursplein #Brussel Place de la Bourse #Bruxelles. Muisstil. Silence. #Brussels

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @ghysel_b

The messages cover the ground near the Place de la Bours, home of Belgium's stock exchange.

Love &amp; Music will bring us together. #brusselsattack #ABconcerts
Ancienne Belgique @ABconcerts

Love &amp; Music will bring us together. #brusselsattack #ABconcerts

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @little_brussels_sunshines

Some of them read: "Islam: it's not terorism [sic]" and "Let's take back control of our world."

Mounir, de #Bruxelles a écrit ce mot place de la #Bourse
Sandrine Beigas @SandrineBeigas

Mounir, de #Bruxelles a écrit ce mot place de la #Bourse

Belgian authorities said there are "many dead and many injured" following attacks at Brussels' main airport and Maelbeek metro station.

- / AFP / Getty Images
