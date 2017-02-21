People Are Celebrating Diverse Relationships With The Hashtag #PoCInLove
"Seeing us prosper and find one another in a country that wants to put us down."
A hashtag has been created to celebrate relationships between people of color.
Twitter account @BeautyInColor created the hashtag last year, and revived it last week for Valentine's Day.
The owner of the account told BuzzFeed News she created it after seeing a selection of romance books that only portrayed heterosexual white people in love.
"There's not many stories out there about couples who are Arab and black or Filipino and Mexican or just black and black or Asian couples," she said. "There's really nothing about poly and LGBTQ+ couples that are people of color either."
The hashtag really picked up steam over the last week.
Beauty in Color said the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, although there have been some negative comments from outside the community.
"People don't realize when you're not included in mainstream representation, you create your own representation," she said. "Hence how I started my page."
Basically.
