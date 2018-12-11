People Are Trying To Make YouTube's "Rewind 2018" The Most Disliked YouTube Video

It featured appearances from Will Smith, Ninja, the Dolan Twins, Michael Dapaah, Trevor Noah, and John Oliver among others.

Last week, YouTube released its annual "Rewind" — a fun summary of the popular content on the platform from the past year.

Soon after the release of the video, people began criticizing it for failing to truly cover YouTube's content.

Creators want YouTube Rewind to be a celebration of YouTubers and the biggest/best stuff on the platform that year. YouTube wants Rewind to be a couple minutes they can show to advertisers and say “look at all the great stuff over here that you want to spend your dollars on!”

is there a seperate youtube rewind video with all the black youtubers or...........

Fans of big YouTube stars like PewDiePie, Shane Dawson, and Logan Paul complained about omissions from the video, especially as a number of creators who primarily use other platforms were featured.

Fans of BTS were angry that, despite the rewind paying tribute to the music video for "Idol," the K-pop group was not named, and due to an ongoing belief many fans have that YouTube alters BTS video views.

Others noted that, after a year in which YouTube has had a number of controversies ranging from Paul's "suicide forest" video to reports on how the platform has led to right-wing radicalization, the rewind felt like a cover-up.