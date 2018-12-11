People Are Trying To Make YouTube's "Rewind 2018" The Most Disliked YouTube Video
Finally, something that united Logan Paul, PewDiePie, and K-pop fans.
Last week, YouTube released its annual "Rewind" — a fun summary of the popular content on the platform from the past year.
Soon after the release of the video, people began criticizing it for failing to truly cover YouTube's content.
Fans of big YouTube stars like PewDiePie, Shane Dawson, and Logan Paul complained about omissions from the video, especially as a number of creators who primarily use other platforms were featured.
Fans of BTS were angry that, despite the rewind paying tribute to the music video for "Idol," the K-pop group was not named, and due to an ongoing belief many fans have that YouTube alters BTS video views.
Others noted that, after a year in which YouTube has had a number of controversies ranging from Paul's "suicide forest" video to reports on how the platform has led to right-wing radicalization, the rewind felt like a cover-up.
People began disliking the video.
Over the weekend, the 2018 video reached the No. 2 spot on the list of most disliked YouTube videos of all time, right behind Justin Bieber's "Baby."
And by Monday, a full-on campaign had started to get "YouTube Rewind 2018" to surpass "Baby."
The campaign has grown so popular that multiple people have set up counters to watch the dislikes grow.
When asked for comment, a spokesperson for YouTube said the whole point of the Rewind video is to get the community to engage with it.
"Every year when we release our Rewind video, our number one goal is getting the community to engage with it," the spokesperson said. "This includes liking and disliking the video. With millions of comments, millions of likes and dislikes, and more than 100M views, we’re pleased with the results."
We'll keep an eye on the counter and update if and when "YouTube Rewind 2018" overtakes "Baby."
