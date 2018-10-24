Paul Rudd Was Spotted At A Brockhampton Gig And Now Everyone Loves Him Just A Little Bit More
I guess Ant-Man needs a new team since the Avengers seem a bit busy.
On Monday, Brockhampton played the second of three shows at New York's Terminal 5.
The show was packed, but one attendee was immediately noticed: Paul Rudd.
Apparently Rudd took his son along to the gig, and got pretty damn into it himself.
Fans even found an old interview in which Rudd talks about his son's love of Brockhampton and subsequently him listening to the band.
And to top it off, Rudd and his son got a super wholesome picture with the band following the gig. People were obsessed.
The response was A+.
And, best of all, Brockhampton's Kevin Abstract even deemed the Rudds new band members.
People just really love Paul Rudd and Brockhampton.
Basically, Rudd remains the coolest dad and maybe person around.
