Paul Rudd Was Spotted At A Brockhampton Gig And Now Everyone Loves Him Just A Little Bit More

I guess Ant-Man needs a new team since the Avengers seem a bit busy.

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on October 24, 2018, at 7:20 a.m. ET

On Monday, Brockhampton played the second of three shows at New York's Terminal 5.

NYC TONIGHT
kevin abstract @kevinabstract

NYC TONIGHT

The show was packed, but one attendee was immediately noticed: Paul Rudd.

The world needs to see this video of Paul Rudd dancing to Brockhampton
Lil Lejo @lilyonya

The world needs to see this video of Paul Rudd dancing to Brockhampton

Apparently Rudd took his son along to the gig, and got pretty damn into it himself.

the best part about last night was watching paul rudd and his kids bop to brockhampton
idk @royalblackbear

the best part about last night was watching paul rudd and his kids bop to brockhampton

PAUL RUDD DANCING TO BROCKHAMPTON IS SO PURE
donnie @gublerevans

PAUL RUDD DANCING TO BROCKHAMPTON IS SO PURE

When Paul Rudd is at the same @brckhmptn concert as you 🤓🤓🤓🤓
Ella Pelosi @ella_pelosi

When Paul Rudd is at the same @brckhmptn concert as you 🤓🤓🤓🤓

Fans even found an old interview in which Rudd talks about his son's love of Brockhampton and subsequently him listening to the band.

omg
Lucía @seIfcntrol

omg

PAUL RUDD WAS AT THE BROCKHAMPTON CONCERT WITH HIS SON WOW WISH I HAD A DAD THAT DID THAT FOR ME https://t.co/DRyPRcFqEL
dumbass 🌀michael @Michael10740738

PAUL RUDD WAS AT THE BROCKHAMPTON CONCERT WITH HIS SON WOW WISH I HAD A DAD THAT DID THAT FOR ME https://t.co/DRyPRcFqEL

And to top it off, Rudd and his son got a super wholesome picture with the band following the gig. People were obsessed.

PAUL RUDD TOOK HIS KIDS TO THE BROCKHAMPTON CONCERT OMFG IM CRYING ???????
thu･ﾟ✧ @THNGYN

PAUL RUDD TOOK HIS KIDS TO THE BROCKHAMPTON CONCERT OMFG IM CRYING ???????

Brockhampton with Paul Rudd via @ danger-zoned Instagram story
#1 DOM &amp; ASHLAN STAN🍑 @1998mclennon

Brockhampton with Paul Rudd via @ danger-zoned Instagram story

The response was A+.

Which is paul rudd and which are his kids and which are brockhampton because everyone in this picture is the same age https://t.co/Y5p5D6TZXb
Kirby ft. Total @AgeingIngenue

Which is paul rudd and which are his kids and which are brockhampton because everyone in this picture is the same age https://t.co/Y5p5D6TZXb

brockhampton look like they at a paul rudd meet and greet
gabriella @ambfabstract

brockhampton look like they at a paul rudd meet and greet

Damn I really can’t believe Ant-Man and Brockhampton are going to defeat Thanos
mel @iridescnces

Damn I really can’t believe Ant-Man and Brockhampton are going to defeat Thanos

And, best of all, Brockhampton's Kevin Abstract even deemed the Rudds new band members.

New brockhampton members
kevin abstract @kevinabstract

New brockhampton members

People just really love Paul Rudd and Brockhampton.

PAUL RUDD STANS BROCKHAMPTON TBIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL
jail omelette @hedwiqs

PAUL RUDD STANS BROCKHAMPTON TBIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL

paul rudd really went from this to this @kevinabstract
halli(ween) @okayhalli

paul rudd really went from this to this @kevinabstract

@okayhalli @kevinabstract Paul Rudd wasn’t in Avengers because he was busy trying to get into Brockhampton
NOVEMBER 6TH @ruinedbread

@okayhalli @kevinabstract Paul Rudd wasn’t in Avengers because he was busy trying to get into Brockhampton

Basically, Rudd remains the coolest dad and maybe person around.

WHY IS ANTMAN HERE HELP https://t.co/OJibj86MT2
ْ @mygfuIs

WHY IS ANTMAN HERE HELP https://t.co/OJibj86MT2

