A New Japanese Meme Involves People Comparing Baby's Arms To Bread

The new Japanese meme, fresh out the oven.

By Rachael Krishna and Takumi Harimaya

Posted on April 15, 2016, at 6:36 a.m. ET

Parents on Japanese social media are comparing their babies to a popular snack bread.

&quot;Is this it?&quot;
"Is this it?"

People started using the hashtag #我が子の最強ちぎりパン画像 or #MyBaby’sGotTheBestBreadPhoto.

"This is the best hashtag lol."

The snack is a popular "pull-apart bread" available in Japanese 7-Eleven stores.

"I created a tag, hope everyone else will take a look at it.

Am I the only one who feel that this will become the greatest tag?"

The hashtag began after one parent noticed the similarity between the food and her child's arms.

"My second child’s bread, 100 days old."

The trend follows in the time-honored tradition of Japanese social media users comparing their children to food, whether that be rice balls or mochi.

"So plump…want to touch this all day long."

"This tag is such a solace! I couldn’t help to post the photo from last year!"

Honestly, the best part of having a baby must be showing off how cute they are on social media.

"I must participate in this!"

This article originally appeared on BuzzFeed Japan.

