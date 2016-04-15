A New Japanese Meme Involves People Comparing Baby's Arms To Bread
The new Japanese meme, fresh out the oven.
Parents on Japanese social media are comparing their babies to a popular snack bread.
People started using the hashtag #我が子の最強ちぎりパン画像 or #MyBaby’sGotTheBestBreadPhoto.
The snack is a popular "pull-apart bread" available in Japanese 7-Eleven stores.
The hashtag began after one parent noticed the similarity between the food and her child's arms.
The trend follows in the time-honored tradition of Japanese social media users comparing their children to food, whether that be rice balls or mochi.
Honestly, the best part of having a baby must be showing off how cute they are on social media.
This article originally appeared on BuzzFeed Japan.
