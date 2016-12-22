BuzzFeed News

People Keep Tweeting Celebrities "Om Telolet Om" And Now Everyone Is Doing It

The meme has taken over the internet.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on December 22, 2016, at 7:18 a.m. ET

Back in November, people on Facebook shared a video of kids in Ngabul, Indonesia, shouting "Om telolet om" (Sir, honk your horn, sir) at buses with customized horns.

The craze caught on, and soon buses traveling through towns were met with crowds demanding to hear their horn.

The onomatopoeic phrase "om telolet om" also caught on, with many people sharing it on its own.

Om telolet om
dhin @biskuitxcoklat

Om telolet om

It basically became a huge meme.

om telolet om
marshall libert @libertttt

om telolet om

Indonesians began sending the phrase to musicians and visitors to their country.

ok but for real tho why am I getting notifications that people commenting "om telolet om" on all my social media platforms
Trace Gaynor @TraceGaynor

ok but for real tho why am I getting notifications that people commenting "om telolet om" on all my social media platforms

Slowly they caught on, and started sharing it back.

Even the chainsmokers, yellowclaw, zedd, dj snake 'til martin garrix and etc talking #OmTeloletOm on twitter 😂
ECF @ecfitriasari

Even the chainsmokers, yellowclaw, zedd, dj snake 'til martin garrix and etc talking #OmTeloletOm on twitter 😂

OM TELOLET OM doesn't seem to work on the 243 to Wood Green 🙁
Blonde @Blondesound

OM TELOLET OM doesn't seem to work on the 243 to Wood Green 🙁

And now it's just everywhere.

It seems especially popular with musicians.

just went outside and yelled om telolet om at a bus - obviously hasn't made it to Australia yet
michael clafford @Michael5SOS

just went outside and yelled om telolet om at a bus - obviously hasn't made it to Australia yet

Some have even begun incorporating the unique horn sound into remixes.

OM TELOLET OM, sort of? ;)🚍
Armin van Buuren @arminvanbuuren

OM TELOLET OM, sort of? ;)🚍

Basically, om telolet om.

