People Asked This Singer To Wear A Rainbow Outfit Onstage And His Response Was Amazing

Aaaa! @yearsandyears in @TVP this Saturday! Sending love from Polish LGBTQ community. We'd love to see a rainbow on our national TV, can we count on you @alexander_olly? :) ❤️🏳️‍🌈 @TheVoicePoland @PinkNews @gaystarnews @AttitudeMag @outmagazine @Independent https://t.co/qE1fekZVMH

Alex Brzana and Magda Dropek, employees of the publication, told BuzzFeed News that it reached out to Alexander, who is gay, and the band following the news of their appearance, in the hope they would give some sort of support to the Polish LGBT community,

“Considering Olly’s engagement in LGBTQ issues we knew he’d be down to do it,” said Brzana. “Especially that the director of Polish national television Jacek Kurski once said that same-sex couples can’t be shown in dating shows (Poland’s version of First Dates), because Polish Constitution and Polish law say that family is a union between a man and a woman.”

First Dates Poland and The Voice of Poland share the same network, TVP, making the latter the perfect place for the gesture.

In Poland, discrimination against LGBT people is illegal, but there is no legal recognition of same-sex marriage.