BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Asked This Singer To Wear A Rainbow Outfit Onstage And His Response Was Amazing

world

People Asked This Singer To Wear A Rainbow Outfit Onstage And His Response Was Amazing

The singer was asked to wear a rainbow-themed outfit by an LGBT publication during his appearance on The Voice of Poland.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 20, 2018, at 10:27 a.m. ET

On Saturday, British band Years & Years appeared on Polish reality TV show The Voice of Poland.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

During the performance, the band’s lead singer, Olly Alexander, wore a bright, rainbow outfit.

The Voice of Poland / YouTube

The outfit was believed to have been worn at the request of a Polish LGBT publication, Queer.pl.

Aaaa! @yearsandyears in @TVP this Saturday! Sending love from Polish LGBTQ community. We'd love to see a rainbow on our national TV, can we count on you @alexander_olly? :) ❤️🏳️‍🌈 @TheVoicePoland @PinkNews @gaystarnews @AttitudeMag @outmagazine @Independent https://t.co/qE1fekZVMH
Queer.pl @queerpl

Aaaa! @yearsandyears in @TVP this Saturday! Sending love from Polish LGBTQ community. We'd love to see a rainbow on our national TV, can we count on you @alexander_olly? :) ❤️🏳️‍🌈 @TheVoicePoland @PinkNews @gaystarnews @AttitudeMag @outmagazine @Independent https://t.co/qE1fekZVMH

Reply Retweet Favorite

Alex Brzana and Magda Dropek, employees of the publication, told BuzzFeed News that it reached out to Alexander, who is gay, and the band following the news of their appearance, in the hope they would give some sort of support to the Polish LGBT community,

“Considering Olly’s engagement in LGBTQ issues we knew he’d be down to do it,” said Brzana. “Especially that the director of Polish national television Jacek Kurski once said that same-sex couples can’t be shown in dating shows (Poland’s version of First Dates), because Polish Constitution and Polish law say that family is a union between a man and a woman.”

First Dates Poland and The Voice of Poland share the same network, TVP, making the latter the perfect place for the gesture.

In Poland, discrimination against LGBT people is illegal, but there is no legal recognition of same-sex marriage.

In the end, Alexander wore rainbows more than once.

wait for it...
@ifyouoverme

wait for it...

Reply Retweet Favorite

The performance on The Voice of Poland was a huge success.

@alexander_olly thank you for wearing this rainbow outfit! we need it in polish TV 🌈
dominika @dominiqs12

@alexander_olly thank you for wearing this rainbow outfit! we need it in polish TV 🌈

Reply Retweet Favorite
@alexander_olly amazing performance tonight babe 💖🌈
veronika ◟̽◞̽ 🌈 @verywera

@alexander_olly amazing performance tonight babe 💖🌈

Reply Retweet Favorite
When gay British singer and LGBT rights advocate @alexander_olly agreed to perform on Polish state TV, whose director has barred same-sex couples from dating shows, @queerpl asked him if he could display a 🏳️‍🌈 symbol. He went one step further and wore one https://t.co/ze8KDhbGnk
Notes from Poland 🇵🇱💯 @notesfrompoland

When gay British singer and LGBT rights advocate @alexander_olly agreed to perform on Polish state TV, whose director has barred same-sex couples from dating shows, @queerpl asked him if he could display a 🏳️‍🌈 symbol. He went one step further and wore one https://t.co/ze8KDhbGnk

Reply Retweet Favorite

And Queer.pl and fans of the band were extremely grateful.

i love how @alexander_olly wore nothing but rainbows for his performances on polish tv. we stan a gay king. homophobic poland is shaking
dominika | kjh 🌹 @jjin__ki

i love how @alexander_olly wore nothing but rainbows for his performances on polish tv. we stan a gay king. homophobic poland is shaking

Reply Retweet Favorite

“We are very happy that Olly heard our and our readers’ message,” said Dropek. “The LGBTQ community in Poland doesn’t have equal rights, we don’t have civil partnerships or same-sex marriages, and homophobic and transphobic hate crimes are not barred in our penal code, there’s no anti-discrimination education in schools. We still face many difficulties, especially in our current political situation. That’s why any gesture of solidarity is very important for us.”

Following the reaction, Alexander tweeted, thanking his fans.

thanks @queerpl for your support and all the polish bbs who asked me to wear a rainbow ❤️🧡💜💙💛 https://t.co/TMAAyBgLWc
olly ✨ @alexander_olly

thanks @queerpl for your support and all the polish bbs who asked me to wear a rainbow ❤️🧡💜💙💛 https://t.co/TMAAyBgLWc

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the The Voice of Poland and Years & Years for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT