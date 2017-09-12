These Pictures Show That Rohingya Muslims Weren't Actually Setting Their Own Houses On Fire

According to Eleven Media, a local outlet that reported the story, the photos were part of a video taken by a man identified as Maung Maung Tun, who passed the footage to journalists. Muang told Eleven Media he did not know who the people in the video were.

Meanwhile, according to the Associated Press, a local Hindu woman told the press that her house had been burnt down by the Rohingyas, similar to what was seen in the photos. The AP was unable to reach her again after viewing a video of the blaze.