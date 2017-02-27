People Are Moved By The Friendship Between This Little Girl And The Only Guest At Her Birthday Party
When the 6-year-old asked her family where her friends were, they told her they were all sick.
Kelsey Patton is an 18-year-old from Champaign, Illinois. Her little sister, Kinley Montgomery, recently turned 6.
On Saturday, Kinley's family threw her a birthday party. However, only one other girl, Jayla, showed up. Kelsey shared a picture to Twitter of her sister and Jayla waiting for others to arrive.
The photo quickly went viral, with the post being retweeted over 11,000 times. Twitter users started to send Kinley birthday wishes and some even asked if they could send her presents and cards.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kelsey told BuzzFeed News that Kinley's other friends had RSVPed but didn't show up on the day. When Kinley asked her family where her other friends were, they told her they were all sick.
"My mom and grandma rented out the bar of a bowling alley and set up a table with her cake, balloons, silverware, ice cream, and little gifts for the girls who were going to come," she said. "All of it was princess-themed."
Kelsey said that despite the lack of guests at the party, Kinley still had a great time with Jayla.
ADVERTISEMENT
"They were waiting for their friends to come but they never did so after about 30 minutes we decided to go in and start the game of neon mini golf," she said. "They held hands and laughed and had a good time. They played in the arcade as well and got prizes with the tickets they won together."
She said she had shown Kinley some of the messages sent to her, but she doesn't really understand why so many people are being so kind to her. Her family are hugely appreciative of the response, though.
"My grandma especially has been blown away by the support online. We're all very grateful and I'm excited for Kinley to receive all the cards that are being sent her way," she said. "She deserves the world."
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.