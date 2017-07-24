There's A New Nicolas Cage Meme That's Perfect For Awkward People

BuzzFeed News

The human meme strikes again.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 24, 2017, at 6:49 a.m. ET

Nicolas Cage is currently in Astana, Kazakhstan, to attend the 13th Eurasia International Film Festival.

astana.gov.kz / Via inform.kz

While there, according to local news site Kazinform, he is taking part in a number of activities, such as a city tour, tree planting, and selfies with locals.

Instagram: @eurasiaiff

On Sunday, Cage was photographed in traditional Kazakh dress at an event with the film festival's president Aiman Mussakhajayeva.

In other news, Nicolas Cage is in Kazakhstan.
Fabrice Deprez @fabrice_deprez

In other news, Nicolas Cage is in Kazakhstan.

Naturally, people loved the photo.

This picture of Nicholas Cage in Kazakhstan pretty much made my day.
Nathan Hodge @nohodge

This picture of Nicholas Cage in Kazakhstan pretty much made my day.

And then it became a meme.

Nicholas Cage in Kazakhstan in our traditional attire lmao
Adil4Real @adil_4_real

Nicholas Cage in Kazakhstan in our traditional attire lmao

I kinda feel like all of America is Nicholas Cage in this photo. How did we get here? What is all this Russia shit… https://t.co/MPFjKSTigS
Eric Garland @ericgarland

I kinda feel like all of America is Nicholas Cage in this photo. How did we get here? What is all this Russia shit… https://t.co/MPFjKSTigS

Can Nicolas Cage go anywhere without becoming a meme?

Unbeknownst to all of us, Nic Cage is living in the darkest of dark timelines
joel tyler @joeltyler_

Unbeknownst to all of us, Nic Cage is living in the darkest of dark timelines

Nic Cage in Kazakhstan added to the photo of "People who don't know WTH they're doing there".
Persian Rose @PersianRose1

Nic Cage in Kazakhstan added to the photo of "People who don't know WTH they're doing there".

Even people on Russian website VK joined in.

The photo is literally art.

With his new meme, Cage joins Steven Seagal and Francois Hollande on the list of visitors to Central Asia who have had their photo opportunities turned into unfortunate memes.

Who wore it better (and looked more awkward doing it)?
max seddon @maxseddon

Who wore it better (and looked more awkward doing it)?

Never forget.

STEVEN SEAGAL IS RIDING THROUGH THE STADIUM ON A HORSE DRESSED AS A KYRGYZ WARRIOR.
Shaun Walker @shaunwalker7

STEVEN SEAGAL IS RIDING THROUGH THE STADIUM ON A HORSE DRESSED AS A KYRGYZ WARRIOR.

CORRECTION

The woman stood next to cage in the viral photo is Aiman Mussakhajayeva. An earlier version of this post misstated her identity.

