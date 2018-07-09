Everyone In Bosnia And Herzegovina Is Pissed Off That The Internet Thinks They Don't Have A Beach

If you've used social media recently you have probably seen this meme.

Would just like to thank all 2847104 people that sent me the same post about Croatia not letting Bosnia swim.

The meme has become the bane of every Bosnian's life.

if one more person sends me the bosnia/croatia meme i’m gonna harakiri myself

The meme about Bosnia and Croatia is actually taking over my timeline and dms

However, the meme misses one crucial point. People in Bosnia and Herzegovina can swim at the beach!

Because their country has a tiny coastline! It's the second smallest in the world.

It goes way back to the 17th century and the Great Turkish War. In short, following this conflict, a small part of land from then city-state Dubrovnik was given to the Ottoman Empire, which ruled Bosnia at the time. It's remained that way since.