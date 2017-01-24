BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Someone Wrote A Poem About A Cow And Now Everyone Is Doing It

news

Someone Wrote A Poem About A Cow And Now Everyone Is Doing It

Respect iambic dimeter.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 24, 2017, at 9:36 a.m. ET

In October last year, a now-deleted thread on Reddit asked health inspectors to share their worst experiences on the job. User Chamale told a story about his stepdad. In it, a health inspector catches a cow licking bread.

archive.is

In response, Poem_for_your_sprog, who writes poems in response to thread topics, wrote a poem about cows licking bread.

archive.is

According to Meme Documentation, screenshots of the poem were shared to Tumblr shortly afterwards, but didn't really go further than that.

phantomrose96.tumblr.com

A few weeks ago, the meme appeared again thanks to Tumblr user annleckie.

View this post on
ADVERTISEMENT

And now the meme is everywhere. Some users have stuck to the theme of cows.

View this post on
my name is Cow; wen man with sheeld with hevy tred disturbs my feeld, i feer no stycke, i do not stop – i lowr my h… https://t.co/G3M3Te9rjl
johnny foam @3liza

my name is Cow; wen man with sheeld with hevy tred disturbs my feeld, i feer no stycke, i do not stop – i lowr my h… https://t.co/G3M3Te9rjl

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others have written about different animals.

View this post on
View this post on
ADVERTISEMENT

Some have even incorporated the style of the poem into their own fandom or interests.

View this post on
breakfastautocrat.tumblr.com / Via breakfastautocrat.tumblr.com
View this post on

The meme has inspired debate among Tumblr language enthusiasts, with users noting that the language in the poem is not "baby talk" but an emulation of Middle English. It has led to arguments over proper use of iambic dimeter.

View this post on

While the creator of the poem has not commented on its success, they have re-created the structure of the poem in other Reddit posts.

reddit.com
reddit.com

Even in Spanish.

reddit.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT