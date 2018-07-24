BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Photo Of A Girl Covered In Mosquitoes Is Very "Non-Aesthetic"

world

This Photo Of A Girl Covered In Mosquitoes Is Very "Non-Aesthetic"

Anastasia Gruzdeva, who's from Russia, told BuzzFeed News that she's not grossed out at all by the bugs.

By Rachael Krishna and Victor Stepanov

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Victor Stepanov

Victor Stepanov

BuzzFeed Contributor

Posted on July 24, 2018, at 10:01 a.m. ET

Anastasia Gruzdeva is a 24-year-old from the Yakutia region of Russia. You might remember her from this very cold, very viral photo from earlier this year, taken in her home region.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Earlier this month, Gruzdeva posted a picture of herself near the region's capital city, Yakutsk, but this time in slightly different weather.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Yep. Those are mosquitoes.

Gruzdeva's caption pretty much summed up all of our feelings toward this photo.

"This photo was sponsored by — a bouquet of flowers and no mosquitoes whatsoever. Do you want to stop by and take picture? Or collect some flowers? Then get ready to feed a crowd of mosquitoes. This was horrible."

Like her previous photo, this new one has caught on. The Instagram post was liked 12,000 times...

reddit.com
ADVERTISEMENT

...and it's spread around the internet as a meme.

Those first few seconds when you walk outside at 8pm
Texas Humor @TexasHumor

Those first few seconds when you walk outside at 8pm

Reply Retweet Favorite

It also popped up on the "Things that are not aesthetic" Facebook page, which shares images that make your skin crawl.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

Some people were kind of negative about the photo.

this ant girl is the president of white wakanda
Amanda @itsamandaross

this ant girl is the president of white wakanda

Reply Retweet Favorite

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com
ADVERTISEMENT
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @addicting

But Gruzdeva doesn't seem to mind. She told BuzzFeed News that the mosquitoes didn't bother her.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"I made this picture while collecting flowers by the city. There were many mosquitoes and I thought it would be fun to just make a photo of it all," she said. "I have to say I don’t really have a severe reaction to mosquito bites. All I usually get is small red dots, so I didn’t get bothered by them that much after all."

Anastasia Gruzdeva, queen of all weather.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT