Moms Aren't Sure Whether It Is OK To Glue Bows To Their Baby's Head

And cats. Cats are involved too.

By Rachael Krishna and Conz Preti

Posted on March 30, 2017, at 7:00 a.m. ET

On Tuesday, Ruptly published a video about Girlie Glue, a glue for sticking accessories onto a baby's head.

The video shows Brazilian mothers saying they decorate their babies' heads with bows to help them be identified as female when out in public.

Heloise Katharine Kieper, a mother and Girlie Glue customer, says in the video: "In a daily stress, there is no time to take good care of the baby and put on nice pink clothes. I can only do the ponytail and put a bow on her hand, but she ends up looking like a boy. This is perfect and it also does not hurt when I paste the glue."

The video was quickly picked up by other organizations, who spread it to Facebook. One version of the video, shared by Playground, has been viewed over 3 million times since Tuesday.

The video caused debate among viewers — some loved the idea and said that the glue (made from agave and water) would do no harm to the baby.

"I love the idea of glueing a little bow on the baby. I mean, there's nothing wrong. It's not super glue. There are people who get confused when they see a girl or a boy because there are babies that are reaaaally ugly and with a nice bow everything changes."

"If it doesn't hurt the baby, if it's animal cruelty–free and it's proven that it really won't hurt the baby, I don't care if they use it or not. If to them they look prettier, go ahead and do it. "

Others found the idea of glueing something to a baby's head weird, especially just to identify their gender.

"This is so stupid. First, I don't think using glue is healthy, even if it's special, on the head of a baby. Second, who cares if it's a boy or a girl? While they are at it why don't they glue a neon sign on the parents' chest saying they are idiots."

"I don't need a bow on the head to identify a girl – the name and the mom telling me she's a girl is enough. This is shameful, absurd, and total bad taste."

While Girlie Glue is not new, the video seemed to spark new interest in the controversial product.

"Have you seen this shit?"

On Amazon, someone has even endorsed the product for pets.

Amazon

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, a representative for Girlie Glue rejected the idea that the product discriminates in any way and said that the product is "all natural" and suitable for anyone:

There will always be individuals who want to force their negative opinions on others. People like to find fault and point fingers, when there is really nothing behind their accusations. We have never discriminated gender. We have never said it is important to distinguish baby girls from baby boys. We force our product on no one. We love and stand by our product. Those who criticize us just do not understand the product. If people don't want to use it they don't have to!

Our product is completely safe to be used on hair and skin. We always recommend that small accessories, as with any small object, should be used with adult supervision.

Girlie Glue is designed to make parents' life easier for those who do want to use an accessory on their child or pet or for themselves for that matter. Our product can be used for any age or gender. Girlie Glue offers a comfortable alternative to babies wearing headbands or clips, allows for great costuming — mustaches, hair pieces etc. — earrings for non-pierced ears, temporary holds on fabrics, crazy hair day, etc.

