Melanie Martinez Has Been Accused Of Rape By A Former Friend

Melanie Martinez Has Been Accused Of Rape By A Former Friend

In a statement via Twitter, Melanie Martinez said that Timothy Heller "never said no to what we chose to do together."

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on December 5, 2017, at 8:07 a.m. ET

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, musician Timothy Heller accused fellow woman artist Melanie Martinez of rape.

When I wrote this story about my assault, I initially wasn't going to make the abuser. But I think it's important f… https://t.co/1ftBND1SQh
Timothy Heller @timethyheller

When I wrote this story about my assault, I initially wasn't going to make the abuser. But I think it's important f… https://t.co/1ftBND1SQh

Heller shared a series of notes in which she details an abusive relationship with Martinez that began at an unspecified date.

Twitter: @timethyheller

Heller says that during a sleepover Martinez asked her about her sexual orientation, then moved on to asking her to have sex. Heller says she refused.

Twitter: @timethyheller

She says this continued the next night and moved from requests for sex to molestation and then rape.

Twitter: @timethyheller

Heller says that the friendship later ended because Martinez said she didn't have time for it. Heller says that she has only now decided to share her story because of the recent #MeToo movement.

Twitter: @timethyheller

Following the tweet, a number of Martinez fan accounts have shared their support for Heller.

. @timethyheller you have our support on this. We're by your side. We really hope you can get through this and rise… https://t.co/ZQZcyZ8x3g
Melanie Martinez Arg @MelanieLBBHArg

. @timethyheller you have our support on this. We're by your side. We really hope you can get through this and rise… https://t.co/ZQZcyZ8x3g

Estamos surpresos e em choque com as últimas declarações em relação à Melanie. Sentimos muito e deixamos claro que… https://t.co/Gv39XOi231
Melanie Martinez BR @MelanieMBrasil

Estamos surpresos e em choque com as últimas declarações em relação à Melanie. Sentimos muito e deixamos claro que… https://t.co/Gv39XOi231

"We are surprised and shocked by the latest statements about Melanie. We are very sorry and make it clear that we do not support any type of abuse."

Wow. Well this account is cancelled https://t.co/MKqtvNIMhs
Melanie Daily @MELANIEDAlLY

Wow. Well this account is cancelled https://t.co/MKqtvNIMhs

In response to the allegations, Martinez released a statement via Twitter, saying that Heller "never said no to what we chose to do together."

CRYBABY @MelanieLBBH

BuzzFeed News has reached out to both Martinez and Heller for further comment.