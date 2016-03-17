Meet Kenya's League Of Extravagant Grannies

"When on assignment in Somaliland that's when I stumbled upon the planes in the background. I immediately knew they would work well with the Nyanye project I had been planning," Macharia said.

Macharia came up with the idea after working on a project that predominantly featured men. He told BuzzFeed News that he wanted to feature women with character but with gray hair.

Macharia was put in touch with models via his stylist. He said that the women agreed to the project but had to be eased into the shoot.

"They were like babies on set, we had to woo them, give them tea and snacks before makeup began and give them lunch once we were done with the shoot," he said. "We understood them and were very patient, and that whole process being different from what we are used to made the entire project worthwhile."