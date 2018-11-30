A Man Asked A Woman For A Jar Of Saliva And She Turned It Into A Lesson About Freelancing

“I connected with him on a social networking site over the summer and we started chatting. Our conversations got a little flirty and sexual in a totally mutual and consensual way, but then he quickly started messaging me more and more, like all of the time,” Gennis told BuzzFeed News. “I told him he was making me uncomfortable, and that sometimes people who are this overly-enthusiastic when expressing affection/desire also turn out to be similarly zealous in their aggression, should something go wrong and they end up feeling slighted. I said this might make some people, women in particular, concerned and pointed to some domestic violence statistics. I’m an educator; sometimes I can’t help myself.”

Gennis said she asked the man not to take it personally, but he replied aggressively. He later apologized but continued to send her sexually explicit messages on and off for months.

Gennis has previously been vocal about consent and harassment online — earlier this year, she and a group of other artists were sued by a comics publisher for accusing him of sexual assault. The case is ongoing.