Letterboxd Memes Are The Film Reviews We Need Right Now

"I've been writing for years," she told BuzzFeed News. "Though none of these amazing opportunities has given me room to write about film and movies, and Letterboxd gives me that — whether it be writing a serious review or one-liner jokes."

Garczynski also acknowledged that some users can cause problems on the platform, but overall it is a positive place. She said she also appreciates getting to write about Jake Gyllenhaal.

"A lot of memes — Amy Adams not winning awards, jokes about Gotti [the 2018 John Travolta movie] — come from both Twitter and Letterboxd, from creative, funny, and unique people," she said. "I've been able to open up about my anorexia — something I've struggled with for years, through reviewing and discussing To The Bone. But Letterboxd has also given me a platform to thirst over Jake Gyllenhaal, and that's what I think is the main reason Letterboxd curates such unique content: It allows people to both be heard and to be themselves."