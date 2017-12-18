The New "Civilization" Game Has Caused Controversy Over The Inclusion Of A Historic Korean Queen

"I like how you insult Koreans by making them use a shitty leader."

So a couple weeks ago, popular strategy game Civilization VI released trailers for its new expansion, Rise and Fall.

One of the new leaders included in the expansion is seventh-century leader Queen Seondeok of Silla, one of the Three Kingdoms of Korea. She was announced in her own trailer.

A quick history lesson: Queen Seondeok was the first woman leader of Silla, an area that now forms parts of North and South Korea.

Public opinion of the queen is unclear — while her domestic policies, such as encouraging arts and sciences, have been praised, her foreign policy, particularly her dealings with China, remains controversial. A lot of her life remains somewhat unknown and inaccurately reported.