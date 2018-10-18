Jason Blum Has Apologized For Saying "There Aren’t A Lot Of Female Directors" To Make Horror Films

Hollywood producer Jason Blum said in an interview published Wednesday that his studio was yet to produce a horror film directed by a woman because "there are not a lot of female directors period, and even less who are inclined to do horror.”

Blum said he approached women directors such as Jennifer Kent (director of The Babadook) and Leigh Janiak (director of Honeymoon) but was either turned down or met with scheduling conflicts. The piece also states that Blum had to ask his others to help him remember Janiak's name.

Since 2006, Blumhouse Productions, which he founded, has released three films by women directors; Karen Moncrieff's The Keeping Hours, Catherine Hardwicke's Plush, and Ariel Schulman as a codirector on Paranormal Activity 3.

Women inside the film industry quickly rebuked Blum and even offered themselves to direct upcoming films.