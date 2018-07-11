BuzzFeed News

A Blogger Has Been Exposed For Stealing Photos For Her Popular Instagram Account

In a comment on her Instagram page, Sadelle Yeung said, "I accept good feedback and bad criticism, but I just think that it should be fair."

By Rachael Krishna and Kassy Cho

Rachael Krishna

Kassy Cho

Posted on July 11, 2018, at 9:24 a.m. ET

A popular Hong Kong-based Instagram influencer has been exposed for using stolen photos.

Sadelle Yeung is a self-described freelance "beauty and fashion model." She has more than 90,000 Instagram followers on her personal account and has worked with a number of high-profile clients like Givenchy, Lancôme, and Estée Lauder.

Recently, on Hong Kong forum LIHKG, people began discussing her Instagram photos' similarities to photos on travel websites, Google, and other blogs.

"Stealing photos for selfies? Instagram model Sadelle has been exposed!!! This instagram model is so bad!!! Using Google Images? I didn’t even need to check her IP," says the caption.

The reveal sparked controversy online and prompted the creation of a parody page that continued posting evidence of Yeung's plagiarism.

Michele, a 35-year-old woman from the United States, runs the parody page and asked BuzzFeed News to only use her first name. She said she made the Instagram account after reading the forum posts. She wanted Yeung to be held accountable.

"We will keep reposting stuff until she apologizes," said Michele. "Nowadays companies tend to cooperate with microcelebrities as a marketing tool for their brands, and some of the customers were influenced by the trustworthiness of the influencer."

This week, Yeung began deleting some of the photos that were implicated. In a reply to a commenter, she defended her actions.

User @_a.phy said, "Personally I've been following for a while now and always thought you were really pretty. Now I've found out that you steal your photos and also pretended like you're a great cook, and when you were exposed you deleted the photos and comments. I really was a fan but now I'm just disappointed."

Yeung responded, "Sometimes I just wanted to use blank photos to space out the photos on my profile. But because everyone had opinions and thought it was wrong, of course I deleted it right away. Everyone makes mistakes, but I just don't think that there's no need for everyone to blow up one person's mistakes," she wrote. "I accept good feedback and bad criticism, but I just think that it should be fair. Our lives should not just revolve around one thing. Just like this post (the one the comment is on), we have to move on instead of focusing on the same thing over and over again."
User @_a.phy said, "Personally I’ve been following for a while now and always thought you were really pretty. Now I’ve found out that you steal your photos and also pretended like you’re a great cook, and when you were exposed you deleted the photos and comments. I really was a fan but now I’m just disappointed."

Yeung responded, "Sometimes I just wanted to use blank photos to space out the photos on my profile. But because everyone had opinions and thought it was wrong, of course I deleted it right away. Everyone makes mistakes, but I just don’t think that there’s no need for everyone to blow up one person’s mistakes," she wrote. "I accept good feedback and bad criticism, but I just think that it should be fair. Our lives should not just revolve around one thing. Just like this post (the one the comment is on), we have to move on instead of focusing on the same thing over and over again."

Despite Yeung's defense, people online have been heavily critical.

"This is so gross and embarrassing."

"But sadelle is so pretty and so refined."

Some people on the @copywithsadelle account are @ing in the brands she works with.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Yeung for comment.

