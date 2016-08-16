People Keep Sharing This Heartbreaking Comic About The Love Between A Dog And Owner

Over the last week, people have been sharing a heartbreaking comic about a dog saying goodbye to its owner.

The comic, published by Übertool, shows a dog thanking its owner for the love and care it received through life, before being put down.

15 years later: all my mutuals have graduated, are happily married, rich, have children while I'm still crying over that dog comic

The artist behind Übertool , Mark Glavin, told BuzzFeed News the idea for the comic – originally drawn in 2014 – came after he saw a post on Reddit.

"The person was writing about a note they had received from a veterinarian's office after they had to put their dog down. The note basically said, 'Don't ever forget you were responsible for giving your dog a great life,'" he said.

"The post was very emotional and really stuck with me. I thought, 'What if the dog told them the same thing?' I think dogs always put others first and if they could, they would console the person, even if they knew they were going to die."