Snapchat's New Feature Has Got A Lot Of People Worried

The Snap Map feature has had a mixed response, with some thinking it could endanger people.

This new snap map feature is just another way for me to see my friends all hanging out without me.

Person: "Where you at/what you doin?" Me: *lies* Person: "Well that's not what #snapmap is showing" Me:

Some people found the idea of being able to constantly see where your friends are — or where your crush is — funny.

PSA::: don't forget to turn your location on snap to ghost mode so people can't fucking stalk you

When u update ur snap make sure u go into Ghost mode!!!! If not everyone on ur snap will be able to track u!

THE NEW SNAPCHAT UPDATE LETS YOU SEE THE EXACT LOCATION OF PEOPLE...like literal addresses! Please turn it to ghost… https://t.co/UkI5B9kuPT

YouTuber Bella Santos told BuzzFeed News she tweeted about the potential danger of the app because she was worried about people tracking others through it.

OMG GET FUCKED, IT TELLS U THE LAST TIME THEY WERE ACTIVE AS WELL

"I use Snapchat all the time," she said. "I have around 800 followers. If Ghost Mode isn't used then anyone can see where I am. As someone who has an open Snapchat, I could have randoms following my location whenever they feel like it."

Sex workers who use Snapchat as part of their jobs feel the update could put them at risk of physical harm.

A cam girl who asked to be identified as Sabrina Mae told BuzzFeed News that as soon as she found out about the feature she switched her settings to Ghost Mode.

“I think it's very dangerous and it's not a beneficial feature for anyone," she said. "There are underage children who use Snapchat who won't think about their safety, who allow random people to add them and follow their story. Nobody needs to know what street I'm on at all times, let alone a stranger. Sex worker or not."