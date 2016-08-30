BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

There's An Amazing Fan Theory That Proves Captain America And Austin Powers Are Basically The Same Person

Arts & Entertainment

There's An Amazing Fan Theory That Proves Captain America And Austin Powers Are Basically The Same Person

All credit to Tumblr user mamalaz.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 30, 2016, at 10:50 a.m. ET

Both characters are literally frozen in time.

Disney
New Line Cinema

And are super patriotic about their country.

Disney
New Line Cinema

Both have a difficult time catching up with modern developments.

Disney

And have a evil bald enemy.

Disney
New Line Cinema
ADVERTISEMENT

They share a fondness for a dance sequence.

Disney
New Line Cinema

And for love interests related to old flames.

Disney
New Line Cinema

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, the creator of this theory, Tumblr user mamalaz said that she came up with it whilst having a "cheeky re-watch of Austin Powers."

Disney
New Line Cinema

"I came to the mildly horrifying realisation that not only was Austin also a frozen man out of time but there were other (frankly ridiculous) comparisons throughout," she said. "The fact Captain America was serious in tone and Austin Powers was a pure comedy made it even more amusing."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
New Line Cinema
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT