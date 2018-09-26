People Have Very Mixed Feelings About This "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" Casting Reveal

BuzzFeed News

The news that a South Korean actor would play Nagini has proved to be unpopular.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. released the final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The film is due out in November.

One notable part of the trailer was the reveal that Nagini, Voldemort's snake, is actually a Maledictus, a woman with cursed blood who eventually transforms into a beast.

The Maledictus character is portrayed by South Korean actor Claudia Kim. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The Maledictus character is portrayed by South Korean actor Claudia Kim.

J.K. Rowling appeared to confirm this.

However, shortly after the reveal people began calling out the casting of an Asian woman in the role.

Rowling has been previously criticised for the lack of diversity within the Harry Potter universe. The recasting of Lavender Brown as a white character when her role became bigger in the films, terrible outfit choices for the Patil twins, and the appropriation of Native American culture are all regularly cited by fans and critics as ways the writer has let down a diverse audience.

The film has also been criticized for keeping Johnny Depp in the role as Grindelwald, despite allegations of domestic abuse from his former wife Amber Heard.

Some people said the casting pushed the stereotype of Asian women being submissive and weak.

FYI, some people believe Nagini's name to be derived from a Sanskrit word for a snake or cobra deity. That's causing a whole problem in itself.

Also, Kim and Zoe Kravitz are both in antagonist roles that people are saying conform to lazy tropes applied to women of color.

Others pointed out that the choice seemed inconsistent with details previously known about Nagini and speculated the reveal and casting may have been forced for the film.

It's just a mess.

However, people have defended the casting, saying that Kim seems excited about the role and that it's still representation.

Kim has yet to respond to any of the backlash but has posted several times on Instagram about the announcement and her role.

On Wednesday, Rowling replied to a tweet about the controversy, appearing to clarify the source of Nagini's name, and vaguely address the casting of Kim.

