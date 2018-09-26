People Have Very Mixed Feelings About This "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" Casting Reveal
The news that a South Korean actor would play Nagini has proved to be unpopular.
On Tuesday, Warner Bros. released the final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The film is due out in November.
One notable part of the trailer was the reveal that Nagini, Voldemort's snake, is actually a Maledictus, a woman with cursed blood who eventually transforms into a beast.
J.K. Rowling appeared to confirm this.
However, shortly after the reveal people began calling out the casting of an Asian woman in the role.
Some people said the casting pushed the stereotype of Asian women being submissive and weak.
Also, Kim and Zoe Kravitz are both in antagonist roles that people are saying conform to lazy tropes applied to women of color.
Others pointed out that the choice seemed inconsistent with details previously known about Nagini and speculated the reveal and casting may have been forced for the film.
It's just a mess.
However, people have defended the casting, saying that Kim seems excited about the role and that it's still representation.
Kim has yet to respond to any of the backlash but has posted several times on Instagram about the announcement and her role.
On Wednesday, Rowling replied to a tweet about the controversy, appearing to clarify the source of Nagini's name, and vaguely address the casting of Kim.
-
