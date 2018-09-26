People Have Very Mixed Feelings About This "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" Casting Reveal

Rowling has been previously criticised for the lack of diversity within the Harry Potter universe. The recasting of Lavender Brown as a white character when her role became bigger in the films, terrible outfit choices for the Patil twins, and the appropriation of Native American culture are all regularly cited by fans and critics as ways the writer has let down a diverse audience.

The film has also been criticized for keeping Johnny Depp in the role as Grindelwald, despite allegations of domestic abuse from his former wife Amber Heard.