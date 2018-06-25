All you need to know about the game taking over the internet and apparently ruining classrooms.

Whether you know what it is or not, Fortnite is impossible to escape right now.

If you feel out of the loop, here's all you need to know about the game.

Fortnite is a co-op "sandbox" game set in a vast, open-world environment where players are survivors of a storm that wiped out 98% of the Earth's population. The survivors are also plagued by zombies.

The game was released in mid-2017 by Epic Games, which also made Gears of War.

You can play the game on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, and iOS, and the Android game is primed for release before the end of the year.