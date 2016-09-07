BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Everyone Is Crying Because Of This Voice Contestant's Voice Cover

world

Everyone Is Crying Because Of This Voice Contestant's Voice Cover

Get ready for some feels.

By Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 7, 2016, at 7:02 a.m. ET

Last Sunday the fourth season of The Voice Portugal.

media.rtp.pt / Via Twitter: @thevoicept

One of the first contestants was 20-year-old Fernando Daniel.

The Voice Portugal

Daniel performed a cover of Adele's "When We Were Young" and blew away the judges, with all four turning around. You can watch below.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Daniel's performance hit a nerve with viewers, who quickly began sharing clips of his performance.

fernando daniel, a contestant on the voice portugal, performed when we were young by adele and i'm in tears
dead boyfriend @unsmokabIe

fernando daniel, a contestant on the voice portugal, performed when we were young by adele and i'm in tears

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Soon Daniel's audition became a worldwide sensation.

Fernando Daniel's first audition on The Voice Portugal deserves way more recognition, he's so talented
nádia @typedbieber

Fernando Daniel's first audition on The Voice Portugal deserves way more recognition, he's so talented

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is @f_daniel_r_a and i'm proud to say he is from my country! Enjoy it and share it, @Adele you need to see it 👏 https://t.co/b7KCMePtJd
Girl Game @itsagirlgame

This is @f_daniel_r_a and i'm proud to say he is from my country! Enjoy it and share it, @Adele you need to see it 👏 https://t.co/b7KCMePtJd

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fans also started tweeting Daniel's personal twitter account, sending well wishes and praise.

Twitter: @f_daniel_r_a

Daniel had previously appeared on The X Factor Portugal and had recorded covers for his social media pages.

¡¡ thread of Fernando Daniel's covers !!
a** @heshonesty

¡¡ thread of Fernando Daniel's covers !!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Daniel said he chose the Adele song because he loved the song and it had had a huge influence on him.

ok but why can't I stop watching this?? his voice has blessed my soul 😍 @f_daniel_r_a @Adele
andreia? @nochillmaggs

ok but why can't I stop watching this?? his voice has blessed my soul 😍 @f_daniel_r_a @Adele

Reply Retweet Favorite

As for the reaction to his performance, he said it's been "Awesome!!! People around the world tell that they are a huge fans...I am living a dream!"

Me when I heard to @f_daniel_r_a singing When We Were Young by Adele 💘 seriously I'm so in love 😍😭
PERFECT ILLUSION @JaviBucksBoy

Me when I heard to @f_daniel_r_a singing When We Were Young by Adele 💘 seriously I'm so in love 😍😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT