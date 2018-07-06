This Is Why Everyone Loves A K-Pop Group Called Loona
Here's everything you need to know about Loona, Elon Musk's new favorite K-pop group, apparently.
This week, Elon Musk enthusiastically tweeted about a band his girlfriend, musician Grimes, had collaborated with, Loona.
The tweet tapped into an ever-growing fandom around the K-pop group.
Loona stans were excited, and kind of worried, that Musk had tweeted about the up-and-coming group.
So who are Loona? The group — sometimes stylized LOOΠΔ — started being announced in October 2016, with four members and four single albums released in the following four months. With the addition of a new member, Loona 1/3 released their first album in April 2017.
Then three more members were announced, and dubbed Loona Odd Eye Circle.
Then in May this year, the final group, Loona yyxy, released their album after all their individual singles.
The hype has been increased by the narrative applied to the band.
You can get more information on lore and the group's members here.
Supporting the group has become a meme in itself. Fans of the group have been promoting their faves by suggesting they stan the group.
As has Loona and Pride.
And the exposure has worked.
Despite all the hype, the group still hasn't debuted live together yet. That's set to happen in August.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Elon Musk to ask if he likes K-pop.
