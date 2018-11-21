Earlier this week, luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabanna posted a series of videos in the lead-up to a fashion show in Shanghai, titled "Great Fashion Show."

In the videos, a Chinese woman is taught by a narrator how to eat various Italian dishes with chopsticks.

Immediately after being shared, the videos provoked a backlash from the global Chinese community, who deemed the content racist and stereotypical.

People filled the comments of the official Dolce & Gabbana account, and cofounder Stefano Gabbana's account, with criticism.

This is not the first time Dolce & Gabanna has angered Chinese people; last year a campaign shot in Beijing was criticized for making the city look outdated and underdeveloped.

The latest videos were removed from the brand's Weibo page but remained up elsewhere. Despite this, the show was set to go ahead on Wednesday.

Then a post by Instagram user Michaela Tranova showed Stefano Gabbana mocking the backlash in direct messages, accusing her of eating dogs, and saying China is "Ignorant Dirty Smelling Mafia."