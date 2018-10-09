DECIEM's Founder Has Announced Its Closure Due To "Major Criminal Activity"

Brandon Truaxe, founder of cult skin care brand DECIEM, announced Monday that the company would shut down immediately due to what he said was "major criminal activity."

"Hi everyone, I'm Brandon Truaxe, founder of DECIEM," he said in an Instagram video. "This is the final post of Deciem, which we will shut down all operations until further notice, which will be about two months."

The video, which was posted to the company's official Instagram page, was filmed inside a vehicle and featured a panicked Truaxe introducing two other men who he claims are colleagues.

"Almost everyone at DECIEM has been involved in a major criminal activity which includes financial crimes and much other," Truaxe says. "You have no idea what a soldier I've been for more than 13 years."

Truaxe ends the video by saying, "I've been made fun of as a porn actor and as a fucking drug dealer and everything for 13 years and it's all ending now."

The video was accompanied by an incoherent caption that mentions several hotels, beauty and clothing companies, as well as actors Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck, and George Clooney. He also tagged Donald Trump and Richard Branson.