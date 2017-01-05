BuzzFeed News

Dear Marvel, You Need To Recast "Doctor Strange" Because This Guy Is Way Better

world

Meet your new Sorcerer Supreme.

By Rachael Krishna

Posted on January 5, 2017, at 10:49 a.m. ET

This video of a South Korean guy playing Doctor Strange went viral this week and it's absolutely amazing.

In case you didn't know, South Korea has its own version of Saturday Night Live, and it's pretty damn hilarious.

SNL Korea / Via 1.soompi.io

Back in November, the show started to run a sketch making fun of the Marvel character Doctor Strange. In the first sketch, cast member Jung Sang-Hoon's parody of the comic book hero reverses women's plastic surgery.

However, later sketches show him reduced to silly and slapstick behavior, like doing card tricks and shots, while being followed about by a crowd of adoring fans amazed at every trick.

There's even a festive version.

The sketches have proved popular with Korean audiences, who have viewed them hundreds of thousands of times.

In the past week, clips from the sketches have spread across social media.

i know jack shit abt dr strange but i already know that this korean snl parody is better
Z-01 ʟᴀɴᴄᴇʟᴏᴛ. @LUPATIER

i know jack shit abt dr strange but i already know that this korean snl parody is better

The show has been consistently hilarious with its parodies, like ones of Fifty Shades of Grey.

And Avengers.

Or if you prefer SNL's celebrity cameos, the Korean version has got so good it's attracting big-name Hollywood stars like Tom Hiddleston.

And Chloë Moretz.

If you want to check out more of the show, you can find clips on YouTube and Facebook.

