A Crowd Gathered In Central Brussels Performed A Heartbreaking Rendition Of "Imagine"

People had gathered to pay their respects to the victims of Tuesday's attacks.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on March 23, 2016, at 7:08 a.m. ET

A group of people gathered at a memorial for victims of the Brussels attacks performed an impromptu version of John Lennon's "Imagine."

Crowd in central #Brussels sings impromptu rendition of Imagine in show of solidarity last night via @Tom_PughPA https://t.co/HDrFjyeFA6
Press Association @PA

Crowd in central #Brussels sings impromptu rendition of Imagine in show of solidarity last night via @Tom_PughPA https://t.co/HDrFjyeFA6

The crowd had gathered in Brussels' Place de la Bourse to pay their respects. A small group formed a circle and sang to a quiet backing track.

LIVE op #Periscope: Imagine all the people #Brussels https://t.co/ijTTWUSosr
Nathalie De Bisschop @nathaliedb

LIVE op #Periscope: Imagine all the people #Brussels https://t.co/ijTTWUSosr

Earlier in the day people had covered the square in chalk graffiti, sending messages of peace to the world.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jebcalloud

The bell tower at the University of Leuven's library also played the song.

Hope must survive. That's why the University Library carillon played John Lennon's Imagine tonight. #Brussels
University of Leuven @LeuvenU

Hope must survive. That’s why the University Library carillon played John Lennon’s Imagine tonight. #Brussels

At least 30 people are said to have been killed in a series of explosions in Belgium's capital. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images
