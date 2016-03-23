A Crowd Gathered In Central Brussels Performed A Heartbreaking Rendition Of "Imagine"
People had gathered to pay their respects to the victims of Tuesday's attacks.
A group of people gathered at a memorial for victims of the Brussels attacks performed an impromptu version of John Lennon's "Imagine."
The crowd had gathered in Brussels' Place de la Bourse to pay their respects. A small group formed a circle and sang to a quiet backing track.
Earlier in the day people had covered the square in chalk graffiti, sending messages of peace to the world.
The bell tower at the University of Leuven's library also played the song.
At least 30 people are said to have been killed in a series of explosions in Belgium's capital. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
