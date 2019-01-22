Chris Brown Has Reportedly Been Arrested In Paris On Suspicion Of Rape

US singer Chris Brown has reportedly been detained in Paris on aggravated rape and drug infractions after a woman filed a rape complaint with French police.

Brown has reportedly been held since Monday morning over an allegation from a 24-year-old woman, who told police that she had met Brown on the night of the 15 to 16 January at club Le Crystal in the city and followed him back to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, according to AP . A representative for the hotel declined to comment for this story.

Two other men, identified in French media as Brown's bodyguard and his friend, have also been arrested, reports say.

Brown received five years probation and a community service order for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, in his car in 2009, and was later arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in 2016.

