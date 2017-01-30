BuzzFeed News

Trump Threatened To Stop Obamacare Outreach, So Celebs Made Their Own Ads

Actor Colton Dunn said the ads were his own way to "resist" Trump.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

Posted on January 30, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. ET

It was reported last week that President Trump halt outreach and advertising for the Affordable Care Act — or, Obamacare — in final week of registration for the year. Trump has vowed to "repeal and replace" the act.

The deadline to register is Jan. 31.
The deadline to register is Jan. 31.

In response, comedian and actor Colton Dunn decided to make his own advert, encouraging people to register before the deadline on January 31st.

Some POS pulled all the ads so i made my own. Sign up for #Heathcare today! Deadline Jan 31st… https://t.co/cLvztmnt1V
colton dunn @captdope

Since Friday, Dunn has made a video a day raising awareness of the approaching deadline.

Dumb dumbs tried to pull ads. We stopped them! 3 more days! Go to https://t.co/OvjKSszcrF before January 31st! Tell… https://t.co/Er1Smqj3Rt
colton dunn @captdope

Dunn has shared the videos across his social media channels, along with the hashtag #PullThisAd.

They out here banning peeps, we out here getting healthcare. 2 more days! Go get it! https://t.co/OvjKSshBA7… https://t.co/a8GSjRaWre
colton dunn @captdope

Now other people have joined in, creating their own amusing PSAs to make sure people sign up.

Inspired by @captdope, here's a commercial for HEALTH INSURANCE. https://t.co/e8KpWkyQz1- get what's yours… https://t.co/94cceysJY8
Lena Dunham @lenadunham

https://t.co/EMWGXNRax9 #pullthisad Sign up for healthcare today! Could save your life.
Dan Richter @BeefInTheTrifle

View this post on Facebook
The videos have been met with praise from other social media users, who are encouraging other celebrities to follow Dunn's example. Even the former administrator of Medicare and Medicaid praised Dunn's effort.

Thanks @captdope-- that's patriotic.
Andy Slavitt @ASlavitt

@captdope @ASlavitt I depend on ACA! Appreciate all you are doing to get more people covered. Keep it up!
Tammy Gordon @tammy

@MaraWilson Could you remind your followers that the deadline to enroll for healthcare is 1/31 at https://t.co/V2UrzhVBPq ? #PullThisAd
(((Robin))) @typbrunette

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Dunn said that he was inspired to create the adverts out of anger and frustration.

.@ASlavitt Thank you for running the #ACA! I have countless friends and family that depend on it. Minnesotans gotta stick together!
colton dunn @captdope

"When a story came out that the new administration was going to pull the ads I was mad," he said. "These were ads that we (tax payers) had already paid for. I get they don't like the ACA but to stop people from getting insured while it was still available was straight up evil."

Job done ✅ ❤ https://t.co/SMVNxCDNpl
colton dunn @captdope

Even though the decision to cut outreach was reversed, Dunn said he decided to continue making the videos as it was his way to "channel overall anger and resist."

No gimmicks. One more day. https://t.co/HsKbuEt8Te. #ACA #PullThisAd #Love
colton dunn @captdope

