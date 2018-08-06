BuzzFeed News

This Cat Loves Peaches So Everybody Now Loves This Cat

Ozzy and peach season is a mood.

By Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 6, 2018, at 9:36 a.m. ET

This is Ozzy. Ozzy is a 5-year-old Siamese/tabby mix from Michigan.

View this photo on Instagram
Last week, Lydia Coutré, the daughter of Ozzy's owners, shared to Twitter three photos of him just really enjoying some peaches.

My parents’ cat inexplicably LOVES peaches, and it’s the most delightful thing. They send regular picture updates to the family group chat of this cat just chilling with the peaches. It’s the most important notification I get to my phone. https://t.co/mPEQaRF8Mv
Lydia Coutré @LydiaCoutre

Coutré told BuzzFeed News that, despite skepticism from people on Twitter, this is very usual for Ozzy.

View this photo on Instagram
"My mom says it was love at first smell with Ozzy and the peaches," she said. "My mom makes a lot of peach pie and peach jam during peach season, so there’s usually a lot around this time of year. She leaves them out to ripen on newspapers and Ozzy always finds them to sit with."

Instagram: @ozzyanddarcy
Instagram: @ozzyanddarcy
"One time she left them out to ripen in a different spot, but he still found them. There was an Ozzy-sized hole in the center of the rows of peaches," she said.

View this photo on Instagram
Obviously, people very quickly became fans of Ozzy, and since being posted, Coutré's tweet has been retweeted over 60,000 times.

Some notes: 1. His name is, regrettably, not Peaches. It’s Ozzy. 2. He doesn’t eat the peaches. He just guards them and cuddles with them. 3. I have nothing to plug. Subscribe to your local newspaper. And here’s another pic: https://t.co/k65GVUMKjb
Lydia Coutré @LydiaCoutre

People just love Ozzy.

Okay this is the cutest thing I've seen today https://t.co/fDAKuwTrlB
Estelle. @journaldunefan

Me in cat form https://t.co/H8mYKARBhw
Elizabeth 🌼 @lizsinders

@LydiaCoutre MOAR PLS
Jessica Roberts @jessicaroberts

The tweet prompted people to share photos of their adorable pets and the things they love.

@LydiaCoutre @PolitikMasFina My Jack loves peaches and nectarines, too!
Nick Alpers @NickAlpers

@LydiaCoutre @babysnitchery Mine is the same with shoes!
megan gilmour @meegaaannn

@LydiaCoutre @emoblackthot My cats like to eat peaches
Megan @meganmaup

Ozzy even has fan art now!

Painted @LydiaCoutre's peach kitty because he is adorable 🍑
Siplick 🐞 @Siplick

And yes, a lot of people made the same joke.

Cat Me by Your Name https://t.co/TmtFJKgjcO
𝗔𝗯𝗲🧔🏻 @AbeGnosis

"Call me by your name" - Luca Guadagnino (2017) https://t.co/BxylQdUzkA
¿Lo Koalo? @samuel_alaez

Wait! 4. Can someone tell me who Elio is????
Lydia Coutré @LydiaCoutre

But to balance things out, Coutré said Ozzy's love of peaches does not extend to all fruit — he is not a fan of clementines.

View this photo on Instagram
You can see more from Ozzy, and his pal Darcy, on their Instagram account.

