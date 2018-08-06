This Cat Loves Peaches So Everybody Now Loves This Cat
Ozzy and peach season is a mood.
This is Ozzy. Ozzy is a 5-year-old Siamese/tabby mix from Michigan.
Last week, Lydia Coutré, the daughter of Ozzy's owners, shared to Twitter three photos of him just really enjoying some peaches.
Coutré told BuzzFeed News that, despite skepticism from people on Twitter, this is very usual for Ozzy.
"My mom says it was love at first smell with Ozzy and the peaches," she said. "My mom makes a lot of peach pie and peach jam during peach season, so there’s usually a lot around this time of year. She leaves them out to ripen on newspapers and Ozzy always finds them to sit with."
"One time she left them out to ripen in a different spot, but he still found them. There was an Ozzy-sized hole in the center of the rows of peaches," she said.
Obviously, people very quickly became fans of Ozzy, and since being posted, Coutré's tweet has been retweeted over 60,000 times.
People just love Ozzy.
The tweet prompted people to share photos of their adorable pets and the things they love.
Ozzy even has fan art now!
And yes, a lot of people made the same joke.
But to balance things out, Coutré said Ozzy's love of peaches does not extend to all fruit — he is not a fan of clementines.
You can see more from Ozzy, and his pal Darcy, on their Instagram account.
